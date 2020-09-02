Left Menu
Maha: Four drown in separate incidents in Jalna

A man, aged 18, and a 17-year-old boy went to a pond in Londiwadi village of Jalna on Tuesday for Ganesh idol immersion on the occasion of 'Anant Chaturdashi'. In the process, they ventured into deep waters and drowned, a police official said.

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 02-09-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 13:07 IST
In the process, they ventured into deep waters and drowned, a police official said. The bodies were later fished out and sent for postmortem, he said.

In the process, they ventured into deep waters and drowned, a police official said. The bodies were later fished out and sent for postmortem, he said.

In another incident, a 35-year-old farmer, Kailash Hari Rathod, resident of Anvi village in Badnapur tehsil, went for swimming in a water percolation tank there and drowned, another police official said. Besides, one Sameer Sherkhan Pathan (18), a resident Sindhi Kale village, also drowned while swimming in a water reservoir near his home, police said.

Following incessant rains during this monsoon season, most of the water bodies in the district are filled up to their maximum storage capacities, an official from the revenue department said. The district has recorded 723 mm rainfall from June till September 1 this year as against the average rainfall of 650 mm during the period, he said.

