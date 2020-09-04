We are firmly committed to preserve our territorial integrity, sovereignty; will not yield on that ground: FS Shringla on India-China border tension.

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...
Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...
New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...
While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...
The Allahabad High Court on Friday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to fill the post of state Chief Information Commissioner CIC within four weeks. A bench of justices P K Jaiswal and D K Singh passed the order on a petition moved by N...
Border Security Force Director General Rakesh Asthana on Friday visited the International Border IB in Jammu frontier and reviewed the security situation, a spokesman of the force said. His visit comes close on the heels of the detection of...
A Russian court on Friday sentenced opposition activist Andrei Pivovarov to 14 days in jail after finding him guilty of breaking protest legislation.The activist from Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovskys Open Russia was detained over an inc...
The Nasdaq fell another 3 on Friday after plunging in the previous session as technology stocks sold off again, overshadowing data showing a steeper-than-expected drop in the unemployment rate in August.At 1023 a.m. ET, the tech-heavy Nasda...