There has been a disruption in the photo service feed via the PTI website. The IT team is working on it and the service should be restored soon. PTI MIN

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...
Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...
New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...
While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...
The Delhi High Court Friday asked the Centre, Wildlife Crime Control Bureau WCCB and the National Tiger Conservation Authority NTCA to treat as representation a PIL which alleges that state authorities are using services of private shooters...
German biotech firm Curevac said on Friday it had won nearly 300 million in government funding to speed up work on its prototype COVID-19 vaccine and build capacity to produce it at scale. The Tuebingen-based startup, valued at 10 billion a...
McLaren are paying tribute at the Italian Grand Prix to their longest-serving team member Ray Tex Rowe as he heads to retirement after 55 years with the former champions. The teams Formula One cars have Rowes name and length of service on t...
The Allahabad High Court on Friday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to fill the post of state Chief Information Commissioner CIC within four weeks. A bench of justices P K Jaiswal and D K Singh passed the order on a petition moved by N...