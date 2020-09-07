Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jharkhand's Hemant Soren government orrupt, anti- development: BJP chief J P Nadda tells party's state executive committee meeting.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 07-09-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 13:29 IST
Jharkhand's Hemant Soren government orrupt, anti- development: BJP chief J P Nadda tells party's state executive committee meeting.

Jharkhand's Hemant Soren government orrupt, anti- development: BJP chief J P Nadda tells party's state executive committee meeting.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Future Lifestyle Fashions Q1 loss at Rs 329 cr on COVID-19 impact

Future Lifestyle Fashions on Monday reported a standalone loss of Rs 329 crore in the quarter ended June as compared to a profit of Rs 39 crore in the same period of last fiscal year. Revenue from operations in Q1 FY21 tumbled down to Rs 80...

Sachin Pilot greeted by leaders of both BJP and Cong on his birthday

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra, BJP state president Satish Poonia and other several leaders wished former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on his birthday. Pilot, who is an MLA from Tonk, turned ...

2 teenagers drown to death after being swept away into sea in Visakhapatnam

Two girls lost their lives after they were swept away into the sea at Thikkavanipalem beach in Visakhapatnam where they had gone for a swim on Sunday evening, police said. Three others who had been swept away into the sea along with the gir...

Indian army asks China's PLA if missing civilians in their custody

The Indian Army has asked its Chinese counterpart if five civilians who went missing from an eastern border state days ago were in their custody, an Indian military spokesman said on Monday.Relations between the nuclear-armed Asian giants h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020