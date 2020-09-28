Defence Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 provides impetus to indigenisation: Gen RawatProcedure 2020 provides impetus to indigenisation: Gen Rawat

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Monday said that the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 provides impetus to indigenisation and facilitates technology infusion to enhance future capabilities of the Armed Forces. Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 which is aligned with the government's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and giving an impetus to the 'Make in India' initiative.

The first Defence Procurement Procedure was promulgated in the year 2002 and has since been revised periodically to provide impetus to the growing domestic industry and achieve enhanced self-reliance in defence manufacturing. The Ministry said that with the announcement of the new Foreign Direct Investment policy, DAP 2020 has adequately included provisions to encourage FDI to establish manufacturing hubs both for import substitution and exports while protecting interests of Indian domestic industry. (ANI)