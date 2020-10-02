Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Navy– Bangladesh Navy Bilateral Exercise Bongosagar to commence

Exercise Bongosagar, whose first edition was held in 2019, is aimed at developing inter-operability and joint operational skills through the conduct of a wide spectrum of maritime exercises and operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 19:17 IST
Indian Navy– Bangladesh Navy Bilateral Exercise Bongosagar to commence
In the upcoming edition of Exercise Bongosagar, ships from both navies will participate in surface warfare drills, seamanship evolutions and helicopter operations.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SpokespersonMoD)

The second edition of Indian Navy (IN) – Bangladesh Navy (BN) Bilateral Exercise Bongosagar is scheduled to commence in Northern Bay of Bengal on 03 October 2020. Exercise Bongosagar, whose first edition was held in 2019, is aimed at developing inter-operability and joint operational skills through the conduct of a wide spectrum of maritime exercises and operations. In the upcoming edition of Exercise Bongosagar, ships from both navies will participate in surface warfare drills, seamanship evolutions and helicopter operations.

This exercise will be followed by the 3rd edition of IN - BN Coordinated Patrol (CORPAT) in Northern Bay of Bengal from 4 to 5 October 2020, wherein IN and BN units will undertake joint patrolling along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). Conduct of CORPATs has strengthened understanding between both the navies and instituted measures to stop the conduct of unlawful activities.

Indian Naval Ship (INS) Kiltan, an indigenously built Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette and INS Khukri, an indigenously built Guided-Missile Corvette are participating along with Bangladesh Naval Ship (BNS) Abu Bakr, a Guided-Missile Frigate and BNS Prottoy, a Guided-Missile Corvette. In addition to ships, Maritime Patrol Aircraft from both navies and integral helicopter(s) would also be participating in the exercise.

India and Bangladesh have a close, long-standing relationship covering a wide spectrum of activities and interactions, which has strengthened over the years. The people of India and Bangladesh also share close cultural bonds and a shared vision of democratic society and a rules-based order.

This edition of Exercise Bongosagar assumes greater significance since it is being conducted during Mujib Barsho, the 100th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Exercise Bongosagar and IN - BN CORPAT will be undertaken over three days and reflects the priority that Indian Navy accords to Bangladesh Navy as part of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region).

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

IOM medical escorts travel with Bangladesh migrants

This week 3009, 164 migrants arrived home on a Voluntary Humanitarian Return VHR flight from Libya. Aboard the charter, which landed at Dhakas Hazarat Shajalal International Airport HSIA, were nine survivors of the tragic shooting in the Li...

Ethiopia charges suspects in killing of popular singer with terrorism

Ethiopia on Friday filed terrorism charges against four suspects over the killing of a popular political singer whose death ignited protests in which more than 178 people were killed, a spokesman for the attorney general told Reuters.The as...

Tata Starbucks launches seasonal whole-bean coffee Starbucks Diwali Blend

Tata Starbucks on Friday said it has introduced a new seasonal whole-bean coffee, Starbucks Diwali Blend, to customers across India and select global markets ahead of the festival season. The new exquisite blend is hand-selected and sourced...

NABARD selects 100 villages in Karnataka under the WASH programme

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development NABARD on Friday said it has selected 100 villages in Karnataka to finance the Water, Sanitisation and Hygiene WASH programme under the pan-India Sanitary Literacy Campaign SLC. In the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020