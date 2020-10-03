Left Menu
I feel like going to Hathras and meeting the victim's family members; what has happened is condemnable : Mamata Banerjee at

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-10-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 17:48 IST
I feel like going to Hathras and meeting the victim's family members; what has happened is condemnable : Mamata Banerjee at

a protest rally in Kolkata.

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

EMA committee probes possible kidney injury from Gilead's remdesivir

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal PM Oli's three key advisors contract COVID-19

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Olis chief advisor and his other two aides have contracted coronavirus that has claimed 528 lives and infected over 84,500 people in the country. During the tests conducted on Friday, Olis chief advisor Bishn...

9 people missing amid heavy floods in southeastern France

At least nine people were missing Saturday after almost a years average rainfall fell in less than 12 hours in the mountainous area surrounding the city of Nice, in southeastern France. Authorities said flooding damaged houses, bridges and ...

Kerala can leapfrog into a new world by 2030 if it transforms economy beyond conventional bounds:Chidambaram

Kerala is one among the few handful states in India which can leapfrog into a new world by 2030 if it transforms its economy beyond the conventional bounds, former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram has said. The senior Congress leader sa...

WHO calls on Turkey to follow its COVID-19 reporting guides

The World Health Organizations office in Turkey has reiterated its call for reporting COVID-19 data in line with WHO guidances to harmonize data collection and response measures. WHOs statement comes days after Turkeys health minister rev...
