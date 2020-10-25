Mumbai, Oct 25 (PTI) Top stories from the western region at 5 pm.

BOM20 MH-RSS-LD BHAGWAT India should be bigger than China in power and scope: Bhagwat Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said India needs to be more powerful than China in terms of military preparedness, adding the world is aware of that country's expansionist designs. BOM16 MH-BHAGWAT-HINDUTVA Hindutva is essence of India's self-hood: Bhagwat Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said India is a "Hindu Rashtra" and Hindutva is the essence the country's self-hood.

BOM21 MH-BHAGWAT-FARM LAWS Bhagwat welcomes Centre's new agri reforms, education policy Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday praised the Centre for the agriculture and labour reform bills recently passed in Parliament, and said new policies should aim to make farmers aware of the modern agriculture science. BOM19 MP-CONG MLA-RESIGN Ahead of MP bypolls, one more Cong MLA resigns Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Rahul Lodhi resigned from the party and his Assembly membership and joined the ruling BJP on Sunday, ahead of the November 3 state bypolls.

BOM23 MH-BMC POLLS-RAUT MVA allies to contest BMC polls together: Sanjay Raut Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners, including the Sena, NCP and Congress, will contest the 2022 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls together. BOM14 MH-MALL-BLAZE Blaze at Mumbai mall doused after 56 hours Mumbai: Nearly 56 hours after a fire broke out at the City Centre Mall in Mumbai, it was doused by fire personnel early Sunday morning, an official said.

BOM6 MP-BYPOLLS MP bypolls: Congress, BJP slug it out as campaign heats up Bhopal: For the first time in the history of Madhya Pradesh, as many as 28 assembly seats are going to bypolls at one go, giving the contest virtually the status of a "mini assembly election" with main rivals Congress and the BJP pulling out all the stops for victory of their candidates. BOM13 GJ-VIRAAT Gujarat: Hope to convert Viraat into museum fading Ahmedabad: The hope to convert the decommissioned warship 'Viraat' into a museum is fading as the company which purchased it for dismantling has finally started towing it towards its scrap yard at Alang in Gujarat after waiting for nearly three weeks.

BOM22 CG-NAXALS-SURRENDER Chhattisgarh: 32 Naxals surrender in Dantewada Raipur: As many as 32 Naxals, four of them collectively carrying Rs 4 lakh reward on their heads, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Sunday, police said. BES3 GJ-ACCIDENT-KIDS-DEAD Guj: Three-wheeler falls into lake; newborn, 2 kids killed Dahod: A newborn and two children were killed and two women injured on Sunday when their autorickshaw plunged into a lake in Gujarat's Dahod district, police said.

BES6 MH-MUNDE-FARMERS Maha's Rs 10k cr package for farmers not enough: Pankaja Munde Aurangabad: The Rs 10,000 crore package for rain- affected farmers announced by the Uddhav Thackeray government was not enough to provide relief to all, BJP leader and former minister Pankaja Munde said on Sunday. BES2 MH-VILLAGE-RAVAN Sangola-a Maha village where Ravan is honoured, not condemned Akola: While the effigies of Ravan are burnt on the occasion of Dussehra across the country, a small village in Maharashtra's Akola district worships the demon king.