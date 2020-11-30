Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN condemns ‘brutal and callous’ attack on civilians in northern Nigeria

Denouncing attack, on Saturday, targeting civilians in Nigeria’s restive Borno state, a senior UN humanitarian official called on the authorities to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

UN News | Updated: 30-11-2020 06:08 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 06:08 IST
UN condemns ‘brutal and callous’ attack on civilians in northern Nigeria

In early afternoon of 28 November, local time, armed men on motorcycles attacked civilian men and women while they were harvesting crops in Koshobe village and other rural communities in Jere Local Government Area, near provincial capital Maiduguri. According to reports, at least 43 people were killed and many wounded.

“It is the most violent direct attack against innocent civilians this year,” Edward Kallon, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, said in a statement.

“We have also received reports that several women may have been kidnapped. I call for their immediate release and return to safety,” he added.

Communities ‘shocked’

Rural communities in the area are shocked by the brutality of the attack and fear for their safety.

“It is unfortunately one of too many such attacks targeting farmers, fishermen and families who are trying to recover some livelihood opportunity after over a decade of conflict,” said Mr. Kallon.

The Boko Haram insurgency in northern Nigeria has claimed the lives of thousands of people and displaced millions from their homes. The violence, coupled with climate shocks has also aggravated food security, leaving an estimated 10 million people in need of humanitarian assistance and protection.

‘Respect humanity’

Mr. Kallon went on to note that the entire UN system and the humanitarian community working to provide life-saving and development assistance to the most vulnerable in Borno state is “outraged” by the incident.

“Such direct attacks against innocent civilians jeopardize the ability for the most vulnerable people to survive the adversity there are facing, and which we are striving to alleviate,” the UN official added, calling on all actors on the ground to “respect international laws and humanity”.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Japan's Osaka inspires own manga character

Japans three-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka has inspired a new manga character to appear in an issue of Nakayoshi magazine next month, the publishers announced on Sunday. Osaka, who is the worlds highest paid female athlete, is a fan of...

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Nov 30

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesUK to ban installation of Huawei 5G equipment from September httpson.ft.com3lifVaI Standard Lif...

Biden expected to name senior members of economic team

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to name former Obama administration adviser Neera Tanden as director of the White House budget office, and economist Cecilia Rouse as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers as soon as Monday, accordi...

Motor racing-Ricciardo disgusted with 'Hollywood' coverage of Grosjean crash

Daniel Ricciardo blasted the Hollywood coverage of Romain Grosjeans fiery Bahrain Grand Prix crash on Sunday and said he was disgusted by Formula One showing endless replays while drivers were waiting for the race to restart.Grosjean was lu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020