Following are the top stories at 1 PM: NATION: DEL7 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 96.44 lakh with 36,011 new cases New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 96.44 lakh, while the total number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 91 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 94.37 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. DEL11 FARMERS-CONG Cong backs farmers' 'Bharat Bandh' call, will hold demonstrations across country on Dec 8 New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday expressed its "whole-hearted" support to the 'Bharat Bandh' called on December 8 by farmer unions against the new agri-marketing laws and announced that it will hold protests that day at all district and state headquarters in solidarity with the demands of the farmers. DEL10 VIRUS-IISC-RAPID-DETECTION IISc researchers working on COVID-19 detection using Raman spectroscopy, artificial intelligence New Delhi: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, are working on rapid identification of COVID-19 biomarkers in blood plasma using Raman spectroscopy and artificial intelligence. By Gunjan Sharma MDS4 TL-FARMERS-TRS TRS extends support to farmers' Dec 8 'Bharat bandh' call Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi on Sunday extended support to the December 8 "Bharat Bandh" call by various farmers' organisations against the Centre's new farm laws.

BUSINESS: DEL8 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE Petrol price up 28 paise, diesel 29 paise a litre; rates touch 2-yr high New Delhi: Petrol price on Sunday was hiked by 28 paise per litre and diesel by 29 paise, the fifth straight day of increase in rates due to firming international oil prices. FOREIGN: FGN12 US-PROTEST-FARMERS Sikh-Americans hold protest rallies in US cities against farm laws in India Washington: Hundreds of Sikh-Americans have held peaceful protest rallies in several cities across the US in support of the Indian farmers who have been protesting against the new agricultural reforms in India. By Lalit K Jha FGN10 UN-INDIA-CLIMATE India's leadership on solar, industry transition reason to believe climate goals can be achieved: UN United Nations: India's leadership on solar and industry transition is the reason to believe the world can achieve its climate goals, a top UN official has said, asserting that as governments look to restart their economies after COVID-19, it is vital to pursue a recovery that is not only sustainable, resilient and fair, but also job-rich. By Yoshita Singh.