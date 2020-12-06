Left Menu
DEL11 FARMERS-CONG Cong backs farmers Bharat Bandh call, will hold demonstrations across country on Dec 8 New Delhi The Congress on Sunday expressed its whole-hearted support to the Bharat Bandh called on December 8 by farmer unions against the new agri-marketing laws and announced that it will hold protests that day at all district and state headquarters in solidarity with the demands of the farmers.

Following are the top stories at 1 PM: NATION: DEL7 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 96.44 lakh with 36,011 new cases New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 96.44 lakh, while the total number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 91 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 94.37 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. DEL11 FARMERS-CONG Cong backs farmers' 'Bharat Bandh' call, will hold demonstrations across country on Dec 8 New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday expressed its "whole-hearted" support to the 'Bharat Bandh' called on December 8 by farmer unions against the new agri-marketing laws and announced that it will hold protests that day at all district and state headquarters in solidarity with the demands of the farmers. DEL10 VIRUS-IISC-RAPID-DETECTION IISc researchers working on COVID-19 detection using Raman spectroscopy, artificial intelligence New Delhi: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, are working on rapid identification of COVID-19 biomarkers in blood plasma using Raman spectroscopy and artificial intelligence. By Gunjan Sharma MDS4 TL-FARMERS-TRS TRS extends support to farmers' Dec 8 'Bharat bandh' call Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi on Sunday extended support to the December 8 "Bharat Bandh" call by various farmers' organisations against the Centre's new farm laws.

BUSINESS: DEL8 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE Petrol price up 28 paise, diesel 29 paise a litre; rates touch 2-yr high New Delhi: Petrol price on Sunday was hiked by 28 paise per litre and diesel by 29 paise, the fifth straight day of increase in rates due to firming international oil prices. FOREIGN: FGN12 US-PROTEST-FARMERS Sikh-Americans hold protest rallies in US cities against farm laws in India Washington: Hundreds of Sikh-Americans have held peaceful protest rallies in several cities across the US in support of the Indian farmers who have been protesting against the new agricultural reforms in India. By Lalit K Jha FGN10 UN-INDIA-CLIMATE India's leadership on solar, industry transition reason to believe climate goals can be achieved: UN United Nations: India's leadership on solar and industry transition is the reason to believe the world can achieve its climate goals, a top UN official has said, asserting that as governments look to restart their economies after COVID-19, it is vital to pursue a recovery that is not only sustainable, resilient and fair, but also job-rich. By Yoshita Singh.

Russia reports record 29,039 new COVID-19 cases

Russia reported a record high of 29,039 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the national total to 2,460,770 since the pandemic began.Authorities confirmed 457 deaths related to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing the official national d...

Cricket-First ODI between S Africa, England abandoned after positive COVID-19 cases -SuperSport

Sundays One Day International between South Africa and England in Paarl has been abandoned after two hotel workers in the teams bio-secure environment tested positive for the coronavirus, match host broadcaster SuperSport reported. The star...

Britain's Queen Elizabeth may go public after having COVID vaccine, Times reports

Britains Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip may let it be known once they have received a vaccine against COVID-19, The Times newspaper reported, citing unnamed royal aides. The 94-year-old monarch and her 99-year-old spouse are ...

Maha: Man held for raping visually impaired minor stepdaughter

Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping his six-year-old visually impaired stepdaughter in Maharashtras Thane district, a police official said on Sunday. The girls mother married the 44-year-old accused, a resident of Mumbra townshi...
