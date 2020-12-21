Petonic Infotech pips consulting giants like Ernst & Young (EY), KPMG, Deloitte and PwC to get mandate for promoting project ‘Hilans’ from Uttarakhand Govt

India, 21 December 2020: Petonic Infotech Pvt Ltd a professionally managed, fast-growing Indian consultancy Company, headquartered in New Delhi has pipped consulting giants including Big 4 consulting firms like Ernst & Young (EY), KPMG, Deloitte and PwC to be appointed as the nodal agency by Integrated Livelihood Support Project (ILSP) to promote brand 'Hilans' as a farmer-friendly initiative that helps farmers to brand and market their products for better realization. ILSP is a joint venture between Uttarakhand Gramya Vikas Samiti (UGVS) and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), undertaking projects to be implemented in 44 blocks and 11 hill districts of Uttarakhand under the Department of Rural Development of the Government of Uttarakhand. ILSP has been formed with an intent to reduce poverty by enabling rural households to take up sustainable livelihood opportunities integrated with the wider economy. Platonic Infotech is among the very few management consultancy firms in the country to have taken up a project of this scale which until now used to be the prerogative of multi-national consulting firms including the Big 4. The mandate for Petonic is to provide comprehensive services to create brand awareness and adequate marketing strategies for products like pulses, spices, honey, sugar, tea, soaps, and other FMCG goods produced by the local farmers of the State. It also includes the provision of complete marketing collaterals and strategy such as preparation of Business Plans, Pitch Decks, and the development of a comprehensive Financial Model for the brand 'Hills'. The marketing and sales plan to be provided by Petonic would encapsulate seven aspects including products, pricing, promotions, place, packaging, positioning, and people involved. It would also develop a comprehensive campaign including a series of advertisements for communication with the target audience. In line with the capabilities of Petonic, the mandate also requires it to present detailed financial projections including a forecast of future revenues and expenditures of the project. That apart the company would also be instrumental in setting up a strong Distribution Channel including setting up of Internet/Franchising/Wholesaler-Retailer network and appointing of sales staff, Direct marketing and setting up of own stores. Commenting on these developments, Mr. Yuvraj Bhardwaj, CEO at Petonic Infotech said "we are very happy and proud to collaborate with ILSP which gives us an opportunity to serve our farmers and help improve the livelihoods of communities that have the capability to develop and grow the best of the product but lack support in marketing them and deriving best prices." Platonic would also be required to develop cross channel marketing by ensuring the brand's exposure across social media platforms, mobile apps, websites, through email and word-of-mouth recommendations. Dr. Ahmed Iqbal, Additional Project Director of Uttarakhand Gramya Vikas Samiti (UGVS), a Project Management Unit set up by the Government of Uttarakhand with support of IFAD funded Integrated Livelihood Support Project (ILSP), summarizes the vision of the State for ensuring livelihood and food security to farmers of hill districts. "The brand, Hilans is symbolic of the soaring aspirations of young, resilient farmers of Uttarakhand seeking to empower the consumers by bringing fresh, natural, and healthy choices directly to their homes. The choice of a professional consultancy like Petonic was a conscious decision that would enable ILSP to leverage modern age lean and efficient business management practices to the best interest of our farmer collectives. ILSP seeks to build upon this collaboration and dwell upon the Journey together telling the world what Hilans has to offer - a chance to give back to Mother Nature and her long-forgotten children." About Petonic InfotechPetonic Infotech Pvt. Ltd is a professionally managed, fast-growing mid-sized Indian consultancy Company, with its corporate Headquarters in New Delhi, India with a representative office in Dubai, UAE. Platonic works extensively on providing consultancy and IT Projects of the Government including E-commerce, System Integration, Control Command Centre, Defense & Homeland Security segment in particular. Its business is primarily focused on consulting and designing business solutions, building IT infrastructure, multi-technology, multi-Location system integration coupled with Onsite Warranty & AMC services, implementation of turnkey projects on global basis for large PSUs. It also works as Enterprise System Integrators, providing Security & Surveillance Solutions and reselling of IT and Telecom Hardware & System Software. Petonics' team is well equipped to deliver high quality business valuations as well as sophisticated and user-friendly financial models backed by its vast exposure and experience in performing business valuations and designing and building financial models for multinational companies. Its methodologies, collaborative approach and on the ground experience has proven to generate sustainable solutions for its clients. About Uttarakhand Gramya Vikas Samiti (UGVS)Uttarakhand Gramya Vikas Samiti (UGVS), registered in 2004 under The Societies Registration Act 1860is a public society promoted by the Department of Rural Development, Government of Uttarakhand for execution of livelihood projects. The society was involved ﬁrst in execution of Uttarakhand Livelihood Improvement Project for Himalayas (ULIPH) (2004-2012) and on the same lines has undertaken execution of the Integrated Livelihood Support Project (ILSP). The Chief Secretary of Government of Uttarakhand is the Chairman of the UGVS General Body. Additional Chief Secretary/ Principal Secretary/ Commissioner Forest and Rural Development (FRDC), Government of Uttarakhand is the Chairman and the Secretary - Rural Development of the Government of Uttarakhand is the Vice-Chairman of Uttarakhand Gramya Vikas Samiti Management Committee. About IFADInternational Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) was established in 1977 as the 13th generalized agency of the United Nations Organisation. IFAD works towards eradication of rural poverty and hunger. It gives low interest loans and grants to emerging countries. At present, IFAD has 172 member countries

India is a founding member of IFAD. India is among the biggest donor as far as both monetary help and corporate strategy commitment as an individual country to IFAD's Executive Board. IFAD has been working in India for over 30 years. Currently, its key opportunities programme is completely lined up with the administration's strategy structure of multiplying ranchers' livelihoods in genuine terms by 2022. IFAD works at the grassroots level, focusing on the least fortunate minor farmers, ladies, youth, landless individuals, tribal networks and scheduled castes. Its undertakings have reliably handled auxiliary issues, such as socio-cultural avoidance, absence of admittance to regular assets, rural and quality public administrations, just as market asymmetry, and feeble bargaining power of smallholder producers.