Left Menu
Development News Edition

Christmas: Braving winter chill, small vendors in Delhi witness low sales amid pandemic

Braving winter chill, scores of small-scale vendors sitting outside various churches across the national capital witnessed low sales during the Christmas festivities amid the pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2020 12:46 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 11:41 IST
Christmas: Braving winter chill, small vendors in Delhi witness low sales amid pandemic
Candle seller Thakuraen Devi speaking to ANI on Monday. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Braving winter chill, scores of small-scale vendors sitting outside various churches across the national capital witnessed low sales during the Christmas festivities amid the pandemic. Thakuraen Devi, a woman who sells candles is dejected over low sales during this year's festival season.

"We are having a very hard time. It is getting very tough to sell our products. We are unable to make any sales of the things that we bought last year. We are sitting here (outside churches) to sell our products but customers are not buying anything," Thakuraen told ANI. Ravi, who is also a small sale vendor, said that there is a significant drop in his sales this year due to the fear induced by the spread of coronavirus.

"We are not getting customers amid the fear of pandemic. This year, even the material is very expensive. Due to Covid-19, there is a drop of nearly 70 per cent of our sales. We are barely making any money. We are left with little hope, sitting out here in the cold," he said. India recorded 19,556 new COVID-19 cases and 301 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total count of the country now stands at 1,00,75,116 cases. Delhi continues to the worst affected part of the country due to the pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK economy grew by record 16% in Q3 after first lockdown slump

Britains economic recovery from its coronavirus crash was a bit quicker than previously thought in the July-September period, according to official data which also showed government borrowing soaring to pay for the coronavirus crisis.Gross ...

'B Positive' gets five-episode back order from CBS

Comedy series B Positive is getting a full season at CBS after the network handed the show, starring Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford, a back order. The multi-camera show is created by writer Marco Pennette, with The Big Bang Theory...

MP: Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020 to be tabled before Cabinet today

The Dharma Swatantrya Religious Freedom Bill 2020 is set to be tabled before the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet for approval on Tuesday, ahead of the Legislative Assembly session slated to be held later this month. The three-day session of the Legi...

Breaking the mould: Angsty dance form goes to Olympics, and Indians ready their moves too

From the sidewalks of New York City where it was born in the 1970s, breakdancing, or more correctly breaking, has reached an arena its movers and shakers could never have fathomed - the Olympics. And Indian practitioners of the angsty art f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020