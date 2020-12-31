Left Menu
MEDIA-CDC's Walke says available data indicate new variant spreads "more easily and quickly than other strains" but it does not appear to cause more severe disease - CNBC

Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2020 01:20 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 01:20 IST
-- Source link: https://cnb.cx/381HUIa

-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

US pardons for Blackwater guards, an ‘affront to justice’ – UN experts

The four Blackwater Worldwide contractors were prosecuted and found guilty of multiple criminal acts committed during a 2007 massacre at Nisour Square in Baghdad, which left 14 unarmed civilians dead and at least 17 wounded Pardoning th...

Iran allocates $150,000 for each family of victims of Ukraine plane crash

Irans Cabinet on Wednesday allocated 150,000 for the families of each of the 176 victims of a Ukrainian plane shot down in Iranian airspace in January, the official IRNA news agency reported.Describing Irans handling of the situation as una...

Netherlands sticks to plan to start of COVID-19 vaccinations by Jan. 8

The Netherlands will stick to its plan to start COVID-19 vaccinations by Jan. 8 even though other European Union countries began inoculations this week, Health minister Hugo de Jonge said on Wednesday. Most countries have opted for symbolic...

