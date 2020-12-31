Left Menu
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Prices At $550/MT For January

Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2020 11:14 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 11:14 IST
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO:

* LPG CONTRACT PRICES FOR JANUARY 2021 ARE AS FOLLOWS: PROPANE $550.00/MT, BUTANE $530.00/MT Further company coverage:

