Left Menu
Development News Edition

Government mourns former Deputy Defence Minister

Government said the former Deputy Defence Minister served with distinction from April 2004 until September 2008.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 07-01-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 15:32 IST
Government mourns former Deputy Defence Minister
George also played an instrumental role in the sporting fraternity, and in particular in the unification of sport in the country in the early 1990s. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Government has expressed its sadness over the passing of former Deputy Minister of Defence, Mluleki Editor George.

George passed away on Tuesday.

Government said the former Deputy Defence Minister served with distinction from April 2004 until September 2008.

He was also a Member of Parliament in the National Assembly from 1994 until September 2008.

He matriculated at Nathaniel Nyaluza High School in Grahamstown and held a Bachelor of Arts Degree and a Bachelor of Commerce.

"We have lost another patriot, a person who served with humility and fought for the freedom of our people. He was a political activist at heart but also a great leader. His passion for the betterment of South Africa was seen in his actions. His passing surely leaves us poorer as a nation," said Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu.

George also played an instrumental role in the sporting fraternity, and in particular in the unification of sport in the country in the early 1990s.

He served as the President of the National Sports Council and he was the Vice President of the South African Rugby Football Union from 1993 to 1998.

He was also a member of the International Rugby Board from 1994 to 1997.

"The unfortunate passing of Mr George is not only a great loss to his family, friends and colleagues but the entire society. He will be sorely missed for his contribution to bettering the lives of South Africans," said Mthembu.

Government expressed its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the nation.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Women farmers harnessing driving skills at Singhu border ahead of Jan 26 tractor parade

Women farmers are harnessing their driving skills from Thursday at Singhu border for the tractor parade planned on January 26. We are learning to drive tractors so that we can prepare ourselves well for January 26, countrys Republic Day. Wo...

EU chair Portugal aims to seal Mercosur trade deal

EU chair Portugal said on Thursday it would try to conclude a free-trade treaty between the European Union and the South American bloc Mercosur that was agreed in 2019 after two decades of talks but has still not been finalised.Portuguese F...

Gauteng Traffic Police vows to act against drunk motorists

Gauteng Traffic Police have vowed to act against motorists who fail to abide by the rules of the road.This comes after the arrest of a 38-year-old man for alleged reckless and negligent driving, failure to obey a lawful instruction from a t...

Sensex slips 80.74 pts to end at 48,093.32; Nifty inches 8.90 pts lower to 14,137.35.

Sensex slips 80.74 pts to end at 48,093.32 Nifty inches 8.90 pts lower to 14,137.35....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021