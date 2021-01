BRIEF-Twitch Has Disabled Donald Trump's Account Indefinitely Following His Encouragement Of A Pro-Trump Mob's Attack Of The U.S. Capitol - The Verge

Jan 7 (Reuters) -

* TWITCH HAS DISABLED DONALD TRUMP'S ACCOUNT INDEFINITELY FOLLOWING HIS ENCOURAGEMENT OF A PRO-TRUMP MOB'S ATTACK OF THE U.S. CAPITOL - THE VERGE Source text - https://bit.ly/2JZqH9e Further company coverage:

