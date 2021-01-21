Left Menu
Development News Edition

UNHCR chief welcomes Biden administration commitment to refugee protection

The head of the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) congratulated the new United States President and Vice President as they took office on Wednesday, pledging to work with the new administration towards strengthening global support for refugees.

UN News | Updated: 21-01-2021 03:46 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 03:46 IST
UNHCR chief welcomes Biden administration commitment to refugee protection

“Long a strong advocate for refugees, Mr. Biden has made important commitments to restoring the US refugee resettlement programme and ensuring that human rights and humanitarian values are at the centre of the US asylum system”, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, said in a statement.

New commitments

For more than seventy years, UNHCR has enjoyed robust and steadfast support from the Government and people of the United States, said Mr. Grandi.

While the Trump administration had severely reduced the number of refugees admitted through the resettlement programme, as part of an anti-immigration stance that included a travel ban on citizens travelling from a group of mainly Muslim-majority countries, President Biden has signalled that he will restore it.

According to news reports, the Obama administration had planned in 2016 to admit 110,000 refugees, but the Trump White House moved to reduce that number each year, culminating in a cap of just 15,000 for this year – the lowest refugee admission figure on record.

The new President has reportedly pledged to raise the annual refugee admissions ceiling to 125,000.

‘Strong and trusted partnership’

Mr. Grandi said that UNHCR had enjoyed “robust and steadfast support” from US governments for most of its 70 year history.

“That support and partnership are as important as ever as we seek to provide protection and aid to the more than 80 million people around the world who have been forced to flee their homes, and find solutions to their displacement”, said Mr. Grandi.

“We look forward to deepening the strong and trusted partnership with the United States, and to working with the new administration and Congress to address the many challenges of forced displacement around the world”, said the top UN refugee official.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Trump pardons former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski

UK stocks edge higher as miners, Burberry shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Departing U.S. FCC chair warns of threats to telecomms from China

Outgoing U.S. Federal Communications Commission FCC chairman Ajit Pai said potential Chinese espionage and threats to U.S. telecommunications networks and internet freedom are the biggest national security issue that regulators will face in...

President Biden says Trump wrote him a very generous letter

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that former President Donald Trump wrote a very generous letter to him.The president wrote a very generous letter, Biden told reporters at the White House. Because it was private, I wont talk about...

Global sport hails new Biden-Harris administration

Sports trailblazers Billie Jean King, Megan Rapinoe and Lewis Hamilton were among those hailing the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, saying they hoped the new administration can foster ...

UNHCR chief welcomes Biden administration commitment to refugee protection

Long a strong advocate for refugees, Mr. Biden has made important commitments to restoring the US refugee resettlement programme and ensuring that human rights and humanitarian values are at the centre of the US asylum system, the UN High...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021