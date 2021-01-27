Left Menu
Development News Edition

176,000 Mozambican in need humanitarian aid in aftermath of cyclone Eloise

Children living in the affected areas, particularly those who have been displaced, could soon be at risk of contracting waterborne diseases like cholera and diarrheal infections.

UNICEF | Updated: 27-01-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 10:49 IST
176,000 Mozambican in need humanitarian aid in aftermath of cyclone Eloise
According to initial reports, 8,400 people lost their homes, while at least 26 health centres and 85 classrooms have been destroyed.   Image Credit: Image Credit : Wikimedia

More than 176,000 people, including 90,000 children, in central Mozambique, are likely to need humanitarian assistance in the aftermath of Cyclone Eloise, UNICEF said today. Children living in the affected areas, particularly those who have been displaced, could soon be at risk of contracting waterborne diseases like cholera and diarrheal infections.

The powerful storm, which made landfall on 23 January, brought with it torrential rain and strong winds of up to 160 kilometres per hour, leaving a swath of damaged and destroyed houses, farmland and vital infrastructure in its wake. According to initial reports, 8,400 people lost their homes, while at least 26 health centres and 85 classrooms have been destroyed.

In the port city of Beira and in rural areas, severe flooding now threatens a population still recovering from Cyclone Idai, which hit the same region in 2019 – displacing tens of thousands of families and causing widespread food insecurity and increase in malnutrition among children.

"Less than two years ago, I saw firsthand the devastating consequences of Cyclone Idai on children and families in central Mozambique – consequences which continue to this day," said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. "This latest storm is a stark reminder that children are bearing the brunt of climate-related severe weather events. We need to take climate action seriously and invest in measures to strengthen the resilience of vulnerable communities."

UNICEF's emergency teams deployed to Beira before Cyclone Eloise hit and are currently helping to assess the damage to ensure a swift and effective relief operation. As an immediate response, UNICEF will be able to distribute prepositioned basic household and hygiene items, water purification products, tarpaulin sheets and essential medicine for up to 20,000 people. UNICEF will also work with local communities and the Government of Mozambique to assess needs, prioritize support to the most vulnerable, and ensure the protection of children.

The potential outbreak of waterborne diseases like diarrhoea and cholera is a major concern in flooded areas. UNICEF is urgently working with the Government and partners to make sure that the victims of the cyclone have access to safe drinking water to prevent the spread of disease.

Mozambique is repeatedly hit by severe cyclones, drought and flooding; this is the second severe storm to hit the country in less than one month. The country is also dealing with conflict in its northern and central regions which has displaced more than half a million people. These frequently recurring shocks leave little opportunity for families to recover, especially for those who live below the poverty line.

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India's NBFI regulatory changes to strengthen sector stability: Fitch

The proposed changes to regulatory framework for non-bank financial institutions NBFIs unveiled in the Reserve Bank of Indias recent discussion paper are likely to enhance the sectors stability, according to Fitch Ratings. We believe that t...

Microsoft earnings rise as pandemic boosts cloud computing, Xbox sales

Microsoft Corp on Tuesday reported its Azure cloud computing services grew 50, the second quarter of acceleration in a business that had begun to slow as the global pandemic benefited the software makers investment on working and learning f...

Reliance Industries shares decline over 2 pc; Future Retail tanks 5 pc

Shares of Reliance Industries on Wednesday declined over 2 per cent amid concerns over the Future Group deal.The heavyweight stock opened the day on a weak note and further dipped 2.43 per cent to Rs 1,892.55 on the BSE.At the NSE, it decli...

My 1st job was cleaning laboratory glassware in mother’s lab: US VP Harris

US Vice President Kamala Harris has said that her first job was to clean pipettes in her mothers laboratory, as she visited the National Health Institute headquarters for the second dose of her COVID-19 vaccine.Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021