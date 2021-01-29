1 dead as LPG tanker catches fire

A 32-year-old man was burnt alive and nine others sustained burn injuries on Friday after a LPG refilling tanker caught fire at a petrol pump in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police said.

The incident occurred at Adarsh Nagar police station area when the tanker was filling gas in the storage tank under supervision of staff. It was then that the fire broke out, Ajmer Superintendent of Police Jagdish Chandra said.

A man was burnt alive and died on the spot, while nine people sustained burn injuries and are being treated at a hospital, the SP said.

The deceased was identified as Shabbir Khan, the officer said.

BJP leader Vasudev Devnani and District Collector Prakash Rajpurohit have met the injured to enquire about their health. PTI AGHMB

