Iraq's total oil exports rise to 2.868 mln bpd in January – oil ministry

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 01-02-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 17:48 IST
Iraq’s total oil exports rise to 2.868 mln bpd in January – oil ministry
Iraqi oil exports rose to 2.868 million barrels per day in January, from 2.846 million bpd in the previous month, the oil ministry said on Monday.

Exports from the country's southern Basra terminals reached 2.77 million bpd in January, up from around 2.75 million bpd the month before, the ministry added.

