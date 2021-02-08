Left Menu

DRDO signs MoU with IISc Bengaluru to create JATP–Center of Excellence

As per the MoU, DRDO will support JATP in equipping it with advanced and unique research facilities that will enable the faculty and scholars to conduct advanced research.

08-02-2021
Representative ImageDirector IISc also appreciated DRDO’s decision for expanding the JATP-CoE and assured for active involvement of IISc for development of futuristic technologies. Image Credit: ANI

DRDO today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru for creation of JATP–Center of Excellence (JATP – CoE) in the premises of IISc to expand the scope and objective of existing Joint Advanced Technology Program. Dr. G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary DDR&D & Chairman DRDO and Prof Govindan Rangarajan, Director IISc signed the MoU at a virtual event held in DRDO Bhawan, New Delhi. The JATP-CoE located in the campus of IISc, Bengaluru will enable Directed Basic & Applied Research and engage with premier research institutes through multi-disciplinary & multi-institutional collaboration. The focused research efforts at the centre will lead to realization of indigenous technologies in the critical areas to develop state of art technologies.

As per the MoU, DRDO will support JATP in equipping it with advanced and unique research facilities that will enable the faculty and scholars to conduct advanced research. DRDO will facilitate for advanced research to utilize technology outcome in the futuristic applications. DRDO scientists and engineers will work with the academic research faculty and scholars in addressing challenging scientific problems to find an innovative solution in advanced areas of research namely Advanced Aerospace Systems & Materials, High Temperature Materials, Micro & Nano Systems Science and Technology, Artificial Intelligence & Robotics, Quantum Technologies etc. JATP-CoE may also involve other premier institutions in the country, based on their research strengths.

Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy highlighted that JATP was created by Late Hon'ble President of India Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam in 1983 (while leading IGMDP program), where the DRDO scientists actively collaborated with the faculty of IISc to work on various missile technologies. He further emphasized on expanding research activities for defence & security by incorporating the future technology requirements of other DRDO technology clusters and associated laboratories. He also briefed about the long term research & technology development happening and maturing at Center of Excellences created by DRDO at various academic institutes.

Director IISc also appreciated DRDO's decision for expanding the JATP-CoE and assured for active involvement of IISc for development of futuristic technologies.

