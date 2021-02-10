Left Menu

UN highlights importance of pulses for diets and food security, marking World Day

The United Nations is marking World Pulses Day on Wednesday, highlighting the importance of the legumes not only as a vital source of nutrition but also for improving soil fertility and warding off crop pests.

UN News | Updated: 10-02-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 15:49 IST
UN highlights importance of pulses for diets and food security, marking World Day

Pulses – also called legumes – are the edible seeds of plants from the pea family, cultivated for human consumption.

They are a key ingredient in dishes and cuisines globally: hummus in the Mediterranean, baked beans in English diets, or dal in south Asian cuisine.

In many countries, pulses are also a part of the cultural heritage. For instance, in Nepal, Kwati, a soup made with nine varieties of pulses is consumed during major festivals, and is a central element in maternity diets.

Pulses do not include crops that are harvested green (such as green peas or green beans), or those used mainly for oil extraction or for sowing purposes.

Importance in diets

Pulses are an important source of protein, especially for vegetarians or for people who do not get enough protein by eating meat, fish or dairy. Furthermore, pulses are a healthy choice for meat-eaters, helping cut off excess fat from diets, and contain zero cholesterol. They are also a good source of dietary fibre, vitamins and minerals, especially iron and zinc.

In terms of gram-for-gram nutritional value, pulses are also far cheaper than meats or other sources of protein, offering an economical alternative.

Improving agriculture sustainability

The nitrogen-fixing properties of pulses improve soil fertility, increasing and extending the productivity of the farmland. In many regions, farmers plant legumes along with other crops, a practice known as intercropping, to improve yield and promote soil biodiversity.

Pulse crops are also known to fight off plant disease-causing pests, thereby reducing dependency on chemical fertilizers and pesticides. Pulses also produce a smaller carbon footprint, indirectly reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and contributing to climate action.

The World Day

The World Pulses Day, to be commemorated annually on 10 February, was established in 2018 by the UN General Assembly, which recognized the importance of pulses as well as their contributions to sustainable food production.

The General Assembly also highlighted the potential of pulses “to further the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development”, urging efforts to heighten public awareness of their nutritional benefits of eating a variety of food, including pulses.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

We offered to discuss clause by clause three farm laws; If there are any shortcomings, there is no problem in making changes: PM Modi.

We offered to discuss clause by clause three farm laws If there are any shortcomings, there is no problem in making changes PM Modi....

Chandigarh University announces admissions-2021 for distance education programs

Chandigarh India, February 10 ANINewsVoir Adopting blended and technology-driven learning for its distance education programs, the Institute of Distance and Online Learning of Chandigarh University has announced admissions to January-2021 i...

Hindalco consolidated Q3 soars 77 pc to Rs 1,877 cr

Hindalco Industries on Wednesday reported 76.74 per cent growth in consolidated profit after tax PAT at Rs 1,877 crore during the quarter ending December 31, 2020, compared to the same quarter of the previous financial year mainly driven by...

Three die as car plunges into canal in Telangana

Hyderabad, Feb 10 PTI Three people including awoman died after the car in which they were travelling fellinto a canal in Warangal district on Wednesday, police said.The incident happened at around 9.30 aminParvathagiri Mandal when the car w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021