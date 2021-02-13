MEDIA-British scientists say 'universal vaccine' that could work on all COVID-19 variants could be developed in less than a year - The Telegraph

... ...
... ...
To mitigate issues related to unscientific disposal of municipal solid waste in Jammu city, the administrative council on Saturday approved establishment of an integrated solid waste management project by the National Agriculture Cooperativ...
Argentine coach Jorge Almirn has stepped down as coach of Spanish club Elche.Almirn announced he was leaving the team he took over at the start of the season following a 3-1 loss to Celta Vigo on Friday.Almirn leaves the modest side from so...
With an aim to optimally utilize the demographic dividend of Jammu and Kashmir, the administrative council headed by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday approved the proposal to register the Mission Youth as a Society under the Societies Re...
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said some people are agitating just for the sake of protest against the Centres farm laws, which reflects their vested political intent.He, however, said the Centre will be ready for any amende...