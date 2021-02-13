Left Menu

DMK chief Stalin asks TN people to 'punish' AIADMK govt in polls

Stalin has been visiting Assembly segments across TamilNadu as part of his Ungal Thogudhiyil Stalin Stalin in yourconstituency campaign for the Assembly polls likely to beheld in April-May.

PTI | Cuddalore | Updated: 13-02-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 22:29 IST
Launching a scathing attack onthe ruling AIADMK, DMK chief M K Stalin on Saturday describedits rule as ''anti-people'' and ''corrupt'' and urged the peopleto punish it in the coming Assembly polls.

The government facilitated job opportunities through the''backdoor'' to people from other states affecting Tamil Nadupeople's interests, he alleged during a poll campaign atVirudhachalam near here.

Responding to a woman's plea in an interactive session,which was a part of the campaign, he alleged that people fromoutside Tamil Nadu were favoured in employment opportuntiesin departments like the railway too and not only in sugarmills.

The woman complained local people had difficulties ingetting jobs in sugar mills since workers from other stateswere being employed.

Blaming the government for such a 'scenario,' Stalin saidhis party has already brought before the people the ''betrayal''of the AIADMK government and held protests as well.

''A change of government is however the only comprehensivesolution,'' he said and appealed to the people to dislodge theAIADMK government.

The DMK leader alleged,''there is a government today whichhas forgotten the people. This is an anti-people regime whichpunished the people. Public should punish the AIADMKgovernment.'' Accusing Palaniswami of ''copying'' his poll assurances tothe people like waiver of farm loans availed by farmers fromcooperative banks, the leader of opposition alleged theChief Minister's crop loan waiver scheme has been rolledout eyeing the polls.

The DMK leader said he had assured ryots about loanwaiver on January 13 and Palaniswami came up with the loanwaiver announcement this month.

Stalin said people's standard of living has ''fallen'' andsmall and micro enterprises have ''lost'' their livelihood,while the ruling AIADMK indulged in ''corruption'' during thecoronavirus pandemic as well.

Be it procurment of drugs, bleaching powder forsanitation or providing food to those infected by the virus,all such activities were marked by corruption, he claimed.

''The AIADMK government's functioning was worse than thepathogen and it looted,'' he alleged.

Exhorting the people to dislodge the government, Stalinsaid they had a ''duty'' as well to end the AIADMK rule. Heassured the people that their grievances would be addressed.

Stalin has been visiting Assembly segments across TamilNadu as part of his 'Ungal Thogudhiyil Stalin' (Stalin in yourconstituency) campaign for the Assembly polls likely to beheld in April-May.

