Left Menu

International companies without headquarters in Saudi 'will have to make a choice' to land government contracts in 2024 -finmin

Saudi Arabia, the region's largest economy and the world's largest oil exporter, plans to cease contracting with companies and commercial institutions whose regional headquarters are not located in the Kingdom in a move aimed at encouraging foreign firms to open a permanent, in-country presence that would help create local jobs. They will, however, be free to work with the private sector.

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2021 04:30 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 04:30 IST
International companies without headquarters in Saudi 'will have to make a choice' to land government contracts in 2024 -finmin

International companies that want to participate in the Saudi government's investment opportunities "will have to make a choice" and establish regional headquarters in the kingdom as of 2024 or they will not win government contracts, the Saudi finance minister told Reuters on Monday. Saudi Arabia, the region's largest economy and the world's largest oil exporter, plans to cease contracting with companies and commercial institutions whose regional headquarters are not located in the Kingdom in a move aimed at encouraging foreign firms to open a permanent, in-country presence that would help create local jobs.

They will, however, be free to work with the private sector. "If a company refused to move their headquarters to Saudi Arabia it is absolutely their right and they will continue to have the freedom to work with the private sector in Saudi Arabia," Mohammed al-Jadaan said by telephone. "But as long as it is related to the government contracts, they will have to have their regional headquarters here."

He added that some sectors will be exempt from the decision, and detailed regulations will be issued before the end of 2021. "Saudi Arabia has the largest economy and population in the region, while our share of regional headquarters is negligible, less than 5% currently. You can imagine what does this decision mean in terms of FDI (foreign direct investment), knowledge transfer and job creation," Jadaan said.

Saudi Arabia's de-facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has pledged to open the kingdom and strengthen its economy under an ambitious reform strategy that aims to diversify the oil-dependent economy, attract foreign investment and create jobs for millions of young Saudis. Foreign firms have for years used neighbouring United Arab Emirates as a springboard for their regional operations, including for Saudi Arabia.

Jadaan said the current business environment has room for improvement and that the government will complete judicial and regulatory reforms and improve the quality of life so that companies and people feel comfortable moving to Riyadh. At the same time, he stressed that Dubai as a major regional business hub has its own competitive advantage. "We will continue to complement each other and have a healthy competition," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Cansino Biologics Says Ad5-nCoV Granted Emergency Use Authorization In Pakistan

Cansino Biologics Inc AD5-NCOV GRANTED EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION BY DRUG REGULATORY AUTHORITY OF PAKISTAN INTERIM RESULTS FOR PHASE III CLINICAL TRIAL OF COVID-19 VACCINE AD5-NCOV GRANTED EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION IN PAKISTAN Source tex...

Colombia to start COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday - president

Colombia will begin COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday following the arrival of the countrys first vaccines, from Pfizer Inc, President Ivan Duque said in his nightly broadcast on Monday.The government had planned to administer the first do...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Nadal gathers strength as injuries strike rivalsFor a player who was all doom and gloom about his fitness on the eve of the Australian Open, Rafa Nadal emerged as an unlikely pillar of s...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Cuomo acknowledges withholding New York nursing home pandemic death toll from lawmakers, publicNew York Governor Andrew Cuomo acknowledged on Monday that his office should not have ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021