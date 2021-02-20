Texas water shortages persist; 'fragile' power grid returns to life

Nearly half of Texans struggled on Friday with disrupted water service, the latest fallout from a crippling winter storm that caused five days of blackouts before the state's embattled power grid sprang back to life. All the state's power plants were functioning again, although more than 195,000 homes remained without electricity on Friday morning, and more than 14.4 million people in 160 of 254 Texas counties had water service disruptions, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Nearly two dozen deaths have been attributed to the cold snap. Officials say they suspect many more have died, but the bodies have not been discovered. Jennifer Jordan, 54, of Midlothian just south of Dallas, said she and her husband were without power even though the family's online account with the provider indicated their issues had been "resolved."

"I have no power at my house - not one drop of power," the high school special-education teacher said in an interview. "It's really hard. You are really longing to get a hot shower, eat a hot meal." Frozen roads remained impassable in parts of the state. Ice-downed lines and other issues had utility workers scrambling to reconnect homes to power, while oil and gas producers look for ways to renew output.

Hospitals in some hard-hit areas ran out of water and transferred patients elsewhere. Millions of people were ordered to boil their drinking water after water-treatment plants lost power, which could allow harmful bacteria to proliferate. In Houston, a mass distribution of bottled water was planned at Delmar Stadium on Friday, the city's Office of Emergency Management said. Around midday, the line of cars waiting to enter the stadium stretched for at least half a mile, one police officer told Reuters.

Lina Hidalgo, the top elected official in Harris County, which encompasses Houston, said she was pleased with progress, but warned residents to brace for more hardship. "The grid is still fragile," she said, noting cold weather would persist for a few days, which would "put pressure on these power plants that have just come back on."

President Joe Biden said he would accelerate federal emergency assistance for Texas and had directed his administration to identify other resources to aid the state. Biden said he would meet with the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Friday and ask him to issue a major disaster declaration to speed up aid.

"God willing, it will bring a lot of relief to a lot of Texans," Biden told reporters at the White House. POWER BACK

Texas Governor Greg Abbott confirmed that all power-generating plants were online as of Thursday afternoon. He urged lawmakers to pass legislation to ensure the grid was prepared for cold weather in the future. "What happened this week to our fellow Texans is absolutely unacceptable and can never be replicated again," Abbott told an afternoon news conference.

The governor lashed out at the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), a cooperative responsible for 90% of the state's electricity, which he said had told officials before the storm that the grid was prepared. Officials said during a press call on Friday that ERCOT has enough generation in its system to return to normal operations.

Two community hospitals that are part of the Houston Methodist system in Texas' largest city had to get "creative" when their water supply was cut off this week, said Public Relations Director Stefanie Asin. A shower trailer was brought in for frigid, exhausted staff, and laundry bins were deployed to collect rainwater to flush toilets. As of Friday, water service had been restored at those hospitals, Asin said in an interview. "The water will be challenging. ... We've handled it so far, we'll continue handling it. ... But we'll still need to take precautions," she said.

