16 lakh earthen lamps lit in Indore; Kailash Vijayvargiya, others participate

As many as 16 lakh earthen lamps were lit during an event organised by BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya around 'Pitr Parvat' here on Sunday, the event is said to be the largest 'deep daan' in the world.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 01-03-2021 11:45 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 11:45 IST
A visual of the 'Deep Daan' event in Indore on Sunday. . Image Credit: ANI

As many as 16 lakh earthen lamps were lit during an event organised by BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya around 'Pitr Parvat' here on Sunday, the event is said to be the largest 'deep daan' in the world. Thousands of people arrived at the event, lit lamps and also saw the world's largest octa metal made Hanuman statue.

Lamps dedicated to Ayodhya were lit first by sadhus following which Kailash Vijayvargiya and Minister Tulsi Silavat lit the lamps along with other devotees. Kailash Vijayvargiya and his MLA son Akash Vijayvargiya also read Hanuman Chalisa to improve the health of hospitalised MP Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan.

From the road to the top, 'Pitr Parvat' was illuminated with the light of the earthen lamps. Speaking at the occasion Vijayvargiya said, "From the blessings of sants, this event was organised and 16 lakh lamps are lit, which is an amazing visual. I believe that Lord Hanuman is present here, because Lord Hanuman is immortal and whenever devotees call Him he is present in some form." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

