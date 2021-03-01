Left Menu

Man held for stalking, molesting woman in Delhi

A 40-year-old man, identified as Shivram, was arrested by Police near the INA circle in Delhi on Sunday for stalking and molesting a woman.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 12:10 IST
Man held for stalking, molesting woman in Delhi
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A 40-year-old man, identified as Shivram, was arrested by Police near the INA circle in Delhi on Sunday for stalking and molesting a woman. As per the police, the victim had registered a complaint on February 27 and alleged therein that Shivram abused, molested, and misbehaved with her, threatened her with dire consequences and forced her to meet him.

After receiving the complaint, the police staff rushed to a spot near the INA circle where Shivram had allegedly called the victim. On seeing the police Shivram tried to run away and jumped into a drain. Constable Nehru chased him and also jumped in the drain. Shivram hit him with a brick on his forehead but in spite of being injured, the constable overpowered him. People who were there also helped overpower Shivram.

Police said, "During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused Shivram used to work in *Civil Defence* and he was harassing and stalking the complainant with intent to outrage her modesty and used abusive and filthy language, threatening her with dire consequences." The constable who sustained an injury on his head was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish film offers intimate look at teen music sensation; NFL denies report on media rights deal with Disney and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TN should show the way to India in keeping out BJP, oust CM: Rahul Gandhi

Tamil Nadu should show the way to India in keeping away the forces that are inimical to language and culture and those projecting one culture, one nation and one history concept, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday.History has shown...

SC rejects plea challenging Centre's overriding power over States on transfer, deputation of IPS Officers

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the PIL filed by a West Bengal based advocate, challenging the constitutional validity of Rule 6 1 of IPS Cadre Rules, 1954 for conferring powers on the Central government to override the states in conne...

Singapore's financial mgt board of Hindu temples to tighten measures to keep track of gold inventory

Singapores Hindu Endowments Board HEB is taking steps to improve the tracking of all movements of gold items within the four Hindu temples that it manages, the culture minister said on Monday, weeks after a former Indian temple chief priest...

China said to speed up move to more survivable nuclear force

China appears to be moving faster toward a capability to launch its newer nuclear missiles from underground silos, possibly to improve its ability to respond promptly to a nuclear attack, according to an American expert who analysed satelli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021