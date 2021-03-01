Man held for stalking, molesting woman in Delhi

A 40-year-old man, identified as Shivram, was arrested by Police near the INA circle in Delhi on Sunday for stalking and molesting a woman. As per the police, the victim had registered a complaint on February 27 and alleged therein that Shivram abused, molested, and misbehaved with her, threatened her with dire consequences and forced her to meet him.

After receiving the complaint, the police staff rushed to a spot near the INA circle where Shivram had allegedly called the victim. On seeing the police Shivram tried to run away and jumped into a drain. Constable Nehru chased him and also jumped in the drain. Shivram hit him with a brick on his forehead but in spite of being injured, the constable overpowered him. People who were there also helped overpower Shivram.

Police said, "During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused Shivram used to work in *Civil Defence* and he was harassing and stalking the complainant with intent to outrage her modesty and used abusive and filthy language, threatening her with dire consequences." The constable who sustained an injury on his head was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

