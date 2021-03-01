One terror associate held by security forces in J-K's Pulwama; hand grenade seized
One terror associate Muzamil Qadir Bhat, was arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police along with 42 Rashtriya Rifles and 180 battalions of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) from Lorow Jagir Tral village in Pulwama on Monday.ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 01-03-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 12:19 IST
One terror associate Muzamil Qadir Bhat, was arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police along with 42 Rashtriya Rifles and 180 battalions of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) from Lorow Jagir Tral village in Pulwama on Monday. The forces seized incriminating material of Jaish-e-Mohammad and a hand grenade from the accused.
Bhat is a resident of Lorow Jagir Tral, a village in Pulwama. A case has been registered against the accused. (ANI)
