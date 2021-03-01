Left Menu

One terror associate held by security forces in J-K's Pulwama; hand grenade seized

One terror associate Muzamil Qadir Bhat, was arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police along with 42 Rashtriya Rifles and 180 battalions of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) from Lorow Jagir Tral village in Pulwama on Monday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 01-03-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 12:19 IST
One terror associate held by security forces in J-K's Pulwama; hand grenade seized
The hand grenade seized by security forces. . Image Credit: ANI

One terror associate Muzamil Qadir Bhat, was arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police along with 42 Rashtriya Rifles and 180 battalions of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) from Lorow Jagir Tral village in Pulwama on Monday. The forces seized incriminating material of Jaish-e-Mohammad and a hand grenade from the accused.

Bhat is a resident of Lorow Jagir Tral, a village in Pulwama. A case has been registered against the accused. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish film offers intimate look at teen music sensation; NFL denies report on media rights deal with Disney and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-How a 10-second video clip sold for $6.6 million

In October 2020, Miami-based art collector Pablo Rodriguez-Fraile spent almost 67,000 on a 10-second video artwork that he could have watched for free online. Last week, he sold it for 6.6 million.The video by digital artist Beeple, whose r...

ANALYSIS-Central banks will happily ignore inflation-mongers

The worlds biggest central banks will happily live with higher inflation and investors now aggressively betting on a quicker end to monetary stimulus are all but certain to be proved wrong.After a decade of underestimating inflation, centra...

Pope's risky trip to Iraq defies sceptics

Rockets have hit Iraqi cities and COVID-19 has flared ,yet, barring last-minute changes, Pope Francis will embark on a whirlwind four-day trip starting on Friday to show solidarity with the countrys devastated Christian community.Keen to ge...

Cricket-No fans at New Zealand T20 matches after Auckland lockdown

The last three matches of New Zealands Twenty20 series against Australia will be played at a closed Wellington Regional Stadium as fans have been barred after a COVID-19 lockdown in Auckland, New Zealand Cricket NZC said on Monday.NZC moved...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021