Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offered prayers at Kamakhya temple on Monday during her Assam visit.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 12:19 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 12:19 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offers prayers at Kamakhya temple in Assam
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Kamakhya temple, Assam. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offered prayers at Kamakhya temple on Monday during her Assam visit. "Today I got the good fortune of seeing mother Kamakhya. I prayed for the welfare of all the countrymen to Kamakhya," she tweeted.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also tweeted a few verses of Sanskrit slokas for goddess Kamakhya. The Kamakhya Temple is a Sakta temple dedicated to the mother goddess Kamakhya. It is one of the oldest of the 51 Shakti Pithas situated on the Nilachal Hill in the western part of Guwahati city in Assam, India.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also visited Sant Ravidas temple on Saturday on his birth anniversary and tweeted about Sant Ravidas's messages of equality to create an ideal society service and goodwill. However, on Friday, the Election Commission of India announced that Assam will go to Assembly elections in three phases beginning March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said: "In Assam, elections shall be held in three phases. The first phase of notification is March 2 and 47 seats in 12 districts will go to the polls. The last date of nomination March 9 and the date of poll is March 27. In the second phase, 39 constituencies in 13 districts will go to the polls on April 1. Forty Assembly constituencies in 12 districts to go on polls on April 6. Votes will be counted on May 2."(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

