Urdu Bulletin: ISRO's mission, Kejriwal's comments on new farm laws covered prominently

Monday's editions of various Urdu publications gave prominent coverage to the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) first space mission of this year and highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to promote science. The newspapers also gave importance to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's recent statement against the new farm laws, which he described as "death warrants" for farmers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 13:59 IST
A visual from the launch event. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Monday's editions of various Urdu publications gave prominent coverage to the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) first space mission of this year and highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to promote science. The newspapers also gave importance to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's recent statement against the new farm laws, which he described as "death warrants" for farmers. Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper led with the report of ISRO's first space mission this year. It reported that the PSLV-C51 successfully injected Brazil's Amazonia-1 satellite and 18 co-passenger sattelites into their intended orbits in a predetermined sequence.

It has also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to promoting science. "Modi has emphasised on the importance of science and said that every urban of the country will promote science in its life, only then will the path of progress be opened and the country will also be empowered," the publication said. Rashtriya Sahara also reported Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's speech at a Kisan Mahapanchayat organised in Meerut. Kejriwal called the new farm laws a "death warrant" for farmers as they would take away their land and reduce them to laborers on their own farms. He claimed that three-and-a-half lakh farmers have committed suicide in the last 25 years.

The newspaper also reported that Congress leader and former Lok Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan claimed that the G-23 or the groups of 23 dissenting leaders of Congress are "conspiring against the party" just to get Rajya Sabha seats. Hindustan Express: The newspaper reported Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury's statement that people of Bengal are against the government of loot and killings.

The newspaper also reported Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement against PM Modi. (ANI)

