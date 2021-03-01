Left Menu

Maha govt can cut taxes, reduce fuel prices, says Fadnavis

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-03-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 14:32 IST
Maha govt can cut taxes, reduce fuel prices, says Fadnavis
Reprsentative Image Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the MVA government in the state was misleading people on fuel price hikes as it can cut taxes and provide relief.

He said taxes imposed by the Centre on per liter of petrol come up to Rs 70, which are paid to states in various ways, while the amount charged by the state is Rs 27.

''The state government can reduce the amount it charges and provide relief to the common man,'' the former chief minister said.

Asked about Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole holding a cycle rally to protest against rising fuel prices, Fadnavis said the former may be ''trying to seek credit of tax cuts on fuel as there is a buzz about the possible slashing of taxes''.

He also said the BJP would raise its voice against the rampant electricity disconnection drive undertaken by the MVA government as it was causing distress to people, especially farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Budget session: Maha Assembly condoles death of former members

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Monday paid tributes to its former members who died recently on the first day of the Budget session.Acting Speaker Narhari Zirwal moved the motion to condole the death of former members Vilasrao Patil-Und...

Huawei CFO back in court fighting U.S. extradition

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou will return to a Canadian court Monday for the final phase of the arguments in her U.S. extradition case, which would focus on whether her arrest was politically motivated and if abuses of process...

No issue in Co-WIN portal, 'walk-in systems' to be streamlined further, says Harsh Vardhan

As the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive began across the country on Monday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan pointed out that the next few days the walk-in system for people will be further streamlined in states to ensure s...

MapmyIndia releases maps to help people locate corona vaccination centres

MapmyIndia on Monday announced the launch of maps and nearby search features, as a part of its mobile application and official website, to help people find coronavirus vaccination centres across the country.The Government of India has also ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021