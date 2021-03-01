Left Menu

Girl students in UP to receive self-defence training

Girl students of more than 40,000 upper primary schools in Uttar Pradesh will learn self-defence techniques under the Mission Shakti programme between March 1 and 31, said Vijay Kiran Anand, Director-General of School Education, Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 01-03-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 14:38 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Girl students of more than 40,000 upper primary schools in Uttar Pradesh will learn self-defence techniques under the Mission Shakti programme between March 1 and 31, said Vijay Kiran Anand, Director-General of School Education, Uttar Pradesh. "These classes will help rural students boost their self-confidence and self-esteem. It is time for the girls of Class 6 to 8 to roll up their sleeves. They will learn self-defence techniques from a tender age when one can learn things much faster. Participants will also be given certificates," he added.

He further said that the education department has 10,748 physical education instructors and they have been entrusted with the responsibility to train girl students. The department has made a provision of Rs 3,000 per school for the purpose. The trainers will train their own school and a nearby school as well, said Vijay Kiran Anand in the order issued to all 75 districts of the state.

The main purpose of self-defence training is that girls can be made physically and mentally self-dependent so that they can any odd situation without being conflicted, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

