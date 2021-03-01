Left Menu

Ivory Coast issues domestic bonds worth $300 million

01-03-2021
Ivory Coast has issued 160 billion CFA francs ($297.95 million)in domestic bonds to finance investment projects, the lead manager of the auction told Reuters on Monday.

The auction, which opened on Feb. 23 and will close on March 5, includes 110 billion CFA francs of seven-year bonds at a 5.80% interest rate and 50 billion CFA francs of 10-year bonds at 5.90%.

The bonds are currently being sold in units of 10,000 CFA francs across West Africa's currency zone and will be listed on the West Africa bourse. ($1 = 537.0000 CFA francs)

