Left Menu

Palm oil in focus as Swiss vote on trade pact with Indonesia

Swiss voters will decide on a free trade agreement (FTA) with Indonesia on Sunday, with lower tariffs on palm oil imports the main issue in what the polls predict will be a tight referendum. The Alpine country signed the pact with Indonesia in 2018 together with the other European Free Trade Association (EFTA) members Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 01-03-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 15:49 IST
Palm oil in focus as Swiss vote on trade pact with Indonesia
Image Credit:

Swiss voters will decide on a free trade agreement (FTA) with Indonesia on Sunday, with lower tariffs on palm oil imports the main issue in what the polls predict will be a tight referendum.

The Alpine country signed the pact with Indonesia in 2018 together with the other European Free Trade Association (EFTA) members Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein. Under the FTA, both parties will gradually reduce or abolish import duties on industrial products. For palm oil, Switzerland will reduce tariffs by about 20%-40% for up to 12,500 tonnes per year, but only if sustainability standards are met.

Indonesia is the world's top producer of palm oil, which is used in cosmetics, food products, and biofuels. Palm oil has faced scrutiny from green activists and consumers, who hold it responsible for forest loss, fires, and worker exploitation. The Swiss parliament ratified the deal in 2019, but the "Stop Palm Oil" movement - backed by the Greens as well as an environmentalist and anti-globalization NGOs - called a referendum under Switzerland's system of direct democracy.

In the latest poll by market researcher GFS Bern for broadcaster SRG, 52% of voters said they intended to back the deal. "I oppose free trade agreements because they eliminate customs duties that are there to prevent unfair competition from low-cost countries," said Willy Cretegny, an organic wine producer in western Switzerland who initiated the referendum.

"They lead to a throwaway society that wastes resources. Standards to protect the environment or people's health and safety also disappear along the way," he said. The referendum committee said the deal would boost demand for cheap palm oil, destroying tropical forests and hitting Swiss rapeseed and sunflower oil production.

The government recommends the FTA, saying it would give Switzerland's export-oriented economy better access to growth market Indonesia while promoting more sustainable palm oil production as only certified oil could enjoy tariff reductions. Switzerland has more than 30 free trade agreements with countries outside the European Union and EFTA. The European Union is also negotiating a trade deal with Indonesia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Budget session: Maha Assembly condoles death of former members

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Monday paid tributes to its former members who died recently on the first day of the Budget session.Acting Speaker Narhari Zirwal moved the motion to condole the death of former members Vilasrao Patil-Und...

Huawei CFO back in court fighting U.S. extradition

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou will return to a Canadian court Monday for the final phase of the arguments in her U.S. extradition case, which would focus on whether her arrest was politically motivated and if abuses of process...

No issue in Co-WIN portal, 'walk-in systems' to be streamlined further, says Harsh Vardhan

As the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive began across the country on Monday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan pointed out that the next few days the walk-in system for people will be further streamlined in states to ensure s...

MapmyIndia releases maps to help people locate corona vaccination centres

MapmyIndia on Monday announced the launch of maps and nearby search features, as a part of its mobile application and official website, to help people find coronavirus vaccination centres across the country.The Government of India has also ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021