Left Menu

PM Modi to inaugurate second edition of Maritime India Summit on March 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the Second Maritime India Summit (MIS) 2021 on Tuesday. Several countries are participating in the event including the CEOs and Ambassadors of several countries to boost investment in the Maritime sector in India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 16:01 IST
PM Modi to inaugurate second edition of Maritime India Summit on March 2
Mansukh Mandaviya Union Minister of Independent Charge of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. Image Credit: ANI

By Amit Kumar Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the Second Maritime India Summit (MIS) 2021 on Tuesday. Several countries are participating in the event including the CEOs and Ambassadors of several countries to boost investment in the Maritime sector in India.

Over one lakh participants from 50 countries have registered online for MIS summit 2021 which is scheduled from March 2 to March 4. Speaking to ANI Mansukh Mandaviya Union Minister of Independent Charge of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said "Prime Minister will inaugurate Maritime India Summit 2021 tomorrow. The maritime sector is an emerging sector at home as well as abroad. Modernisation of ports is taking place in the country. We have prepared Maritime Vision to boost investment in this sector."

"Demand for modernization, development, cruise tourism, Ropax ferry service, Seaplane service is increasing in the Indian maritime sector. The whole world wants to invest in India," Mandviya added. "At the event, the Prime Minister will also put the Maritime Vision in front of the world. People from more than 50 countries all over the world have registered for MIS Summit 2021. One lakh 17 thousand participants registered online. More than 100 CEOs of big companies of different countries are participating in this mega event including ambassadors of several countries. There is a lot of enthusiasm...the world wants to invest in India's maritime sector" he further said.

An official from Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways told ANI that more than 3 Lakh Crore investment expected through MIS 2021 and around 400 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)s are likely to be signed during the second edition of the Maritime India Summit 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Senate panel to vote to advance Garland's nomination as attorney general

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday is due to vote to advance Merrick Garland, President Joe Bidens attorney general nominee, paving the way for the U.S. Senate to vote to confirm him to the post.Garland has garnered support among...

Vice President takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Chennai on Monday as vaccination begun for the general population, beginning with people above 60 and those with comorbidities above 45. I took my first dose of ...

BRIEF-Fed's Thomas Barkin Says ‘Daylight On The Horizon’ For U.S. Economy - WSJ

FEDS THOMAS BARKIN SAYS DAYLIGHT ON THE HORIZON FOR U.S. ECONOMY - WSJ FEDS BARKIN SAYS U.S. ECONOMY WILL CONTINUE RECOVERING FROM THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC THIS YEAR - WSJ FEDS BARKIN SAYS EXPECTS INFLATION TO RISE, BUT NOT TO PROBLEMATIC...

Montreal's Olympic Stadium opens to vaccinating elderly as Canada plays catch-up

As COVID-19 vaccinations ramp-up in Canada, one of the countrys largest stadiums is preparing to receive thousands of elderly, while provinces enlist dentists, midwives and chiropractors to help meet the expected rush for jabs.A slow rollou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021