Minister welcomes appointment of Nomkhita Mona as new Post Office CEO

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 01-03-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 16:24 IST
The Minister said the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic downturn had a marked effect on the revenues of the Post Office. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has welcomed the appointment of Nomkhita Mona as the new Chief Executive Officer of the South African Post Office (SAPO) for a five-year term.

"She will play a leading role in making sure that the Post Office continues its turnaround momentum and to render an impeccable service to South Africans. As the shareholder, we will give Mona every support she needs in order for her to succeed," Ndabeni-Abrahams said in a statement on Monday.

Cabinet announced Mona's appointment to the position-- that has been vacant since 2019-- last week.

Mona boasts a wealth of experience in both the private and public sectors with more than 15 years' experience at the executive level.

The Minister said the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic downturn had a marked effect on the revenues of the Post Office.

The SAPO has implemented long-term initiatives to diversify its income. These have started to show results while quick solutions that will improve its income in the short-term have also been identified.

"The South African Post Office is a key stakeholder in delivering on government developmental objectives of improving access to basic services in previously underserviced communities.

"Its network is currently the largest point of presence nationally and is able to connect government, businesses and citizens anywhere in South Africa.

"Mona's appointment comes at a time when the post office is faced with financial challenges that have continued from the 2018/2019 financial year, amid a constrained fiscus. She takes on the responsibility of stabilising the Post Office. I have no doubt that she will be equal to the task," the Minister said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

