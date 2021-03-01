Left Menu

MEC urges to take urgent action after KZN social worker hijacked

The social worker was assisting survivors of the Khumalo family massacre with psychosocial services after the shooting of six members at their Eshowe home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Eshowe | Updated: 01-03-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 16:28 IST
MEC urges to take urgent action after KZN social worker hijacked
“[The assigned social worker] was supposed to hand over the matter to his colleagues at the Inanda office but was hijacked at gunpoint on the premises before completing his assignment," Khoza said. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC, Nonhlanhla Khoza, wants law enforcement to take urgent action after a social worker was hijacked at gunpoint at the Social Development offices in Eshowe, last Thursday.

The social worker was assisting survivors of the Khumalo family massacre with psychosocial services after the shooting of six members at their Eshowe home.

The suspect in the shooting is a social worker based at the Ongoye office in Esikhaleni and is said to be related to the family he brutally massacred.

He has appeared at Inkanyezi Magistrate Court and the matter was adjourned to 5 March 2021.

However, on Thursday, 25 February, the social worker who had been dispatched to assist the surviving family members were hijacked before handing over the matter to his colleagues at the Inanda office and had not yet completed his assignment.

"We did not expect that a social worker can be involved in such a horrific incident that wiped out a family. At this stage, we don't know what could have led to such an incident, but we want to give assurance to the Khumalo family that government feels their pain and will support them throughout their painful journey.

"It is equally painful that we assigned one of our social workers to provide support to some family members, who were moved to Inanda after the horrendous incident, and was hijacked.

"[The assigned social worker] was supposed to hand over the matter to his colleagues at the Inanda office but was hijacked at gunpoint on the premises before completing his assignment," Khoza said.

The deceased, including two pensioners - Christopher (70) and his wife Octavia (63), Mbali (29), Thabo (10), Sinothile (18) and eight-year-old Langelihle Sigampu, were gunned down while watching television in the lounge.

The suspect allegedly stormed into the Khumalo homestead on Saturday, 20 February and opened fire. He was later arrested in Greytown last week Monday. According to media reports, a family dispute is said to be at the centre of the massacre.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC grants protection from arrest for eight weeks to accused in rape case

The Supreme Court Monday granted protection from arrest for eight weeks to a man, accused of raping a woman on the false pretext of marriage, and asked whether physical relation between a couple who is living together as husband and wife co...

US probing engine fires in nearly 1.9M Toyota RAV4 SUVs

The US government is investigating complaints of engine compartment fires in nearly 1.9 million Toyota RAV4 small SUVs.The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began investigating after getting 11 fire complaints involving the 201...

Orange city cyclist completes 'golden' ride in just 13 days

Overcoming bad road conditions and a slew of other challenges, Nagpur resident Amit Samarth has successfully cycled the 6,000-km Golden Quadrilateral, which touches all the metro cities of India, in just over 13 days, an effort what can ear...

Refugees' frustration drives renewed Western Sahara conflict

Generations of young Sahrawis have grown up in Algerias remote desert refugee camps largely forgotten by the outside world and now see no prospect of an independent homeland in Western Sahara except through a new war their leaders say has a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021