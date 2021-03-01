Amatola Water Board urged to ensure E Cape receive potable water

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu have called on the newly appointed Board of Amatola Water to ensure that Eastern Cape residents receive potable water.

The Minister has called on the board to ensure that the municipalities it serves have potable bulk water.

Sisulu made the call after Cabinet approved the appointment of the water utility board members for a period of four years, starting from 1 March 2021.

The Minister congratulated the new board, noting that the stability of Amatola Water and all those it serves is in their hands.

"Water resource management in the face of South Africa's variable and unpredictable climate and aggravated by climate change, is crucial. The socio-economic wellbeing of people of the Eastern Cape, including the business community is dependent on a water-secure future.

"They count on an accessible and reliable supply of safe drinking water that sustains health and supports their livelihoods. Serve them with honour and dignity," Sisulu said the Minister in a statement on Friday.

Sisulu said she wants to see the board prioritising the filling of all vacancies, particularly the positions of the Chief Executive and senior management.

The Minister has implored the board to ensure that strict governance prescripts are adhered to at all times so that the water needs of communities are met.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)