Need to change approach towards standardization, Goyal says at BIS meeting

The Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Railways and Commerce & Industry Shri Piyush Goyal today virtually presided the 3rd Governing Council meeting of the Bureau of Indian Standards. It was attended by the Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Shri RaoSaheb Patil Danve, Shri Mahesh Poddar, Member of Parliament Rajya Sabha, Secretary Department of Consumer Affairs, DG, BIS Shri P.K. Tiwari, Chairman QCI Shri Adil Zainulbhai and other senior officials of the Ministry and Bureau of Indian Standards.

Shri Goyal reviewed the process of making Indian Standards and their implementation with BIS officials, senior officials from different Ministries/ Regulators etc. Wide-ranging discussions were held on how standards are set and what can be done to make their implementation/ enforcement better. It was emphasized that there should be `One Nation One Standard' and Indian Standard should be set as per global benchmarks.

While addressing the governing council meeting Shri Piyush Goyal said that there is a need to change the approach of the country towards standardization, he said the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has given the three mantras for faster economic development i.e. SPEED, SKILL and SCALE. Now it is time to add the fourth dimension of "STANDARD" to this.

The Minister said that the standard testing fees should also be reduced in the initial years for the MSMEs, Start-Ups and for Women Entrepreneurs. This will encourage them to get their products certified and also encourage ease of doing business.

The Minister directed BIS to go in for massive expansion and modernization of testing labs so that entrepreneurs don't have to travel far to get the testing and certification of standards. He said that we have to ensure that no one has to travel far for quality check for want of testing labs.

Shri Goyal instructed BIS to create a Customer Charter to usher in the highest transparency in its certification process and inspections.

He said that products manufactured in India should be of international standards whether it is manufactured for the local market or for the international market. It should not be diluted to give advantage to any person or institution, whether private or government.

He said that it is a challenge for BIS to fast track the standard-setting processes, especially for these programs of national priority. BIS must therefore ensure that its Technical Committees develop required new standards in the quickest possible time for products where presently none exists, or review and revise existing standards whenever required.

The Bureau of Indian Standard has already formulated various Indian Standards comparable with the International Standards such as Electric vehicles, Fuel blends, Smart City Digital Infrastructure, Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Manufacturing, Technical Textiles, Aerial Ropeways, etc.

BIS is operating more than 37,000 product certification licences all over the country. 55 new products have been covered for the first time under the Product Certification Scheme, since 1st April 2020. A Consumer Engagement Portal has been launched to facilitate interaction with Consumer Organizations/Groups for conducting various consumer-oriented programs and activities of BIS. An upgraded version of the android mobile app - BIS CARE is in place to facilitate stakeholders to verify the authenticity of ISI mark, Registered Jewellers and marked electronic goods under the Compulsory Registration Scheme (CRS). The app also facilitates users in submitting complaints.

The Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Shri Rao Saheb Patil Danve also addressed the governing council meeting. Secretary Department of Consumer Affairs, Smt. Leena Nandan also shared her views in the governing council meeting.

(With Inputs from PIB)