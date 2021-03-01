Left Menu

Oppn will get even fewer seats in next Lok Sabha election if it continues to misguide farmers: Goyal

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 01-03-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 17:16 IST
Oppn will get even fewer seats in next Lok Sabha election if it continues to misguide farmers: Goyal

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said if the opposition continues to ''misguide'' farmers, it will end up getting even fewer seats in the next Lok Sabha election.

The Union minister of Railways, Commerce and Industry, and Consumer Affairs was speaking to the media at Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's official residence here.

''Opposition should not misguide farmers (on farm laws),'' he said.

Avoiding a question on how much loss the Railways incurred due to the farmers' agitation, Goyal alleged the opposition Congress had misguided people on various issues and that was why electors reduced it to just a few seats in the general election, and the party was unable to secure the post of the Leader of Opposition.

''If the opposition continues misguiding farmers like this, it would get even fewer seats in the next general elections,'' he said.

Congress had won 44 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. It's tally improved marginally in the 2019 general election to 52.

Goyal stated that the farm laws brought by the government are in the interest of the farmers and the country.

Majority of farmers, including those from Himachal Pradesh, are in favour of new farm laws, and only some are ''misguided'', he said, adding that a solution would soon be reached.

