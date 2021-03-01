Left Menu

DIAV and Veena Nayyar sign MoU to pledge Rs Two Crores for welfare schemes

The main objective of the MoU is to facilitate various welfare schemes instituted for Next of Kins of service personnel who died in harness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 18:40 IST
DIAV is one of the primary organisations of the Indian Army which looks after the Rehabilitation and Welfare of the families of Service personnel who have died in harness. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBShillong)

Directorate of Indian Army Veterans (DIAV) and Mrs Veena Nayyar, wife of Late Vice Admiral KK Nayyar, former Vice Chief of Naval Staff signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to pledge Rs Two Crores for welfare schemes run by the Army, Navy and Air Force. Mrs Veena Nayyar presented a Cheque of Rs 2 Crores to three Services which was received by Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff, Gen MM Naravane, Chief of the Army Staff and Air Marshall VPS Rana, Air Officer In Charge of Administration at Army Headquarters, New Delhi.

The main objective of the MoU is to facilitate various welfare schemes instituted for Next of Kins of service personnel who died in harness. The welfare schemes include Education Scholarships and Computer Grant forwards and widows of deceased service personnel, Grant for Higher Education of widows and Marriage grant for widows and daughters.

The Chief of the Naval Staff and the Chief of the Army Staff conveyed their gratitude to Mrs Veena Nayyar for her benevolent contribution to the three Services and said that her noble gesture would support more than one lakh widows and wards in leading a respectful life.

DIAV is one of the primary organisations of the Indian Army which looks after the Rehabilitation and Welfare of the families of Service personnel who have died in harness. DIAV has disbursed approximately Rs 86 Crores to about 76,000 beneficiaries over the past 20 years towards various welfare schemes.

Lt Gen Harsha Gupta, Adjutant General and Mrs Veena Naravane, President Army Wives Welfare Association and Mrs Sudha Gupta, General Secretary, Army Wives Welfare Association were also present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)

