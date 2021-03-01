Left Menu

Iraq’s oil exports rise to 2.96 mln bpd in February – oil ministry

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 01-03-2021
Iraqi oil exports rose to 2.96 million barrels per day (bpd) in February from 2.868 million bpd the previous month, the Oil Ministry said on Monday.

Exports from Iraq's southern Basra terminals reached 2.825 million bpd in February, up from 2.77 million bpd the month before, the ministry added.

