Iraq's oil exports rise to 2.96 mln bpd in February, says ministry
Shipments from Kirkuk through Ceyhan averaged 135,000 bpd in February, up from 98,000 bpd in January. Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer, relies on oil exports for nearly all its state revenue. It was hit hard by low oil prices last year and struggled to pay public sector workers.Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 19:23 IST
Iraqi oil exports rose to 2.96 million barrels per day (bpd) in February from 2.868 million bpd the previous month, the Oil Ministry said on Monday.
Exports from Iraq's southern Basra terminals reached 2.825 million bpd in February, up from 2.77 million bpd the month before, the ministry added. Shipments from Kirkuk through Ceyhan averaged 135,000 bpd in February, up from 98,000 bpd in January.
Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer, relies on oil exports for nearly all its state revenue. It was hit hard by low oil prices last year and struggled to pay public sector workers. Iraq's February revenue from oil increased to $5 billion with an average price per barrel of $60.33.
Iraq sold its crude at an average price of $53.294 in January.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rockets land near Erbil airport, three wounded, say Iraqi Kurdish security sources
Iran rejects acts against Iraqi security, denies any ties to Erbil attack
Mortar shells land near Erbil airport, Iraqi Kurdish security sources say
Mortars land near Erbil airport, Iraqi Kurdish security sources say
Blinken spoke to Iraqi prime minister after rocket attack