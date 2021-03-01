Left Menu

Elephant dies in fight with another tusker in TN

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 01-03-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 19:30 IST
Elephant dies in fight with another tusker in TN
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 13-year-old male elephant was killed in a fight with another jumbo at Nilakottai near Gudalur, about 80 km from here in the Nilgiris District.

Some workers noticed two elephants fighting with each other in a private tea estate and informed forest department officials who rushed to the spot.

The officials found the elephant dead with serious injuries all over the body, forest department sources said.

An autopsy is being carried out, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

