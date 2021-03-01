Elephant dies in fight with another tusker in TN

A 13-year-old male elephant was killed in a fight with another jumbo at Nilakottai near Gudalur, about 80 km from here in the Nilgiris District.

Some workers noticed two elephants fighting with each other in a private tea estate and informed forest department officials who rushed to the spot.

The officials found the elephant dead with serious injuries all over the body, forest department sources said.

An autopsy is being carried out, they added.

