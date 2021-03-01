PGCIL board okays Rs 4/share interim dividend

PGCIL board okays Rs 4/share interim dividendPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 20:18 IST
State-run Power Grid Corporation (PGCIL) on Monday said its board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share for 2020-21.
The interim dividend shall be paid to the members on March 30, 2021, the company said in a BSE filing.
''Board of Directors in its Meeting held today i.e. on 1st March, 2021 have approved the payment of Interim Dividend of Rs. 4 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each (@40% of the paid up equity share capital) for the Financial Year 2020-21,'' the filing said.
