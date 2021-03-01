Left Menu

PGCIL board okays Rs 4/share interim dividend

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 20:18 IST
PGCIL board okays Rs 4/share interim dividend

State-run Power Grid Corporation (PGCIL) on Monday said its board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share for 2020-21.

The interim dividend shall be paid to the members on March 30, 2021, the company said in a BSE filing.

''Board of Directors in its Meeting held today i.e. on 1st March, 2021 have approved the payment of Interim Dividend of Rs. 4 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each (@40% of the paid up equity share capital) for the Financial Year 2020-21,'' the filing said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM takes indigenous vaccine as India expands COVID-19 inoculation coverage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took the COVID-19 vaccine and was the first to get the jab leading Indias inoculation drive in its second phase in which the coverage has been expanded to include everyone above 60 and those over 45 wi...

U.S. turns over two men charged in Ghosn escape to Japan: AP

An American father and son accused of helping former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan were handed over on Monday to Japanese authorities for extradition from the United States, their lawyer told the Associated Press.The ...

Man kills 2-yr-old daughter suspecting her to be his illegitimate child: Police

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly strangulating his two-year-old daughter to death suspecting that she was his illegitimate child, police said.The police identified the accused as Ramesh, a resident of Baijnath Pur vill...

Will speak when time is right: Owaisi on party's strategy for Bengal polls

A day after the Congress-Left-Indian Secular Front ISF held a joint rally in the poll-bound West Bengal, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that he shall reveal his partys strategy in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021