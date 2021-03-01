28 firecracker factories sealed in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar after series of blaze incidents

After a series of fire incidents in firecracker factories in Tamil Nadu, 28 of such factories have been sealed in the Virudhunagar district for violating manufacturing norms, according to an official. Speaking to ANI over the phone call, Virudhunagar District collector, R Kannan said, "In the last 10 days, 28 firecracker factories have been sealed for violating norms during the manufacture of firecrackers in Virudhunagar itself."

"Taking cognisance of the recent firecracker factory explosions in Virudhunagar, seven teams consisting of officers from the revenue department, police, fire department and explosives control department have been set up to prevent any irregularities at the firecracker factories," he said. On February 26, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced Rs 3 lakh each for the families of the six persons who were killed in a factory fire near Sivasaki in Virudhunagar. The same day, another fire broke out at a firecracker factory in the Pethalupatti area of Virudhunagar district.

Similarly, on February 12, a fire had broken out at another firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar. (ANI)

