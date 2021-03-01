Left Menu

France says regrets Iran decision on nuclear talks, working to finding solution

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-03-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 22:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Needpix

France said on Monday it regretted Iran's refusal to take part in informal talks with world powers and the United States on reviving its 2015 nuclear deal, but said it continued to work towards finding a solution to the impasse.

"We remain fully mobilised to work, with our (European) partners, the other participants in the JCPOA (nuclear deal) and the United States, on any negotiated solution that allows Iran to return to honouring its nuclear commitments and the United States to return to the 2015 agreement," Foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said in a daily briefing.

