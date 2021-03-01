Left Menu

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 02-03-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 23:54 IST
Farmers destroy crops in UP village
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Farmers in a village here destroyed crop in a four-acre area on Monday in protest against the contentious farm laws.

The incident occurred at Umraya village of Chhata subdivision ''With the consent of majority of villagers, crops grown in the four-acre area was ploughed on Monday,'' RLD state vice president Kunwar Narendra Singh said.

He claimed that such acts by farmers would lead to acute shortage of cereals, forcing the government to go for import.

''Repeal the three farm laws without further delay to prevent such suicidal steps of the farmers,'' Singh demanded, ''We are forced to take such steps as the government is not understanding our problem,'' Megh Shyam, a farmer of the village, said.

Subdivisional Magistrate Hanuman Maurya said no such incident had come to his notice, advising the farmers to desist from taking such steps. PTI CORR HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

