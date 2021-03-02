U.S. considering additional steps to promote accountability for Houthi leaders in Yemen

The United States is considering taking additional steps to promote accountability among the leadership of the Houthis in Yemen, and the conduct of the group's leaders will have to change to make progress on peace, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday.

The United States believes the process to find a negotiated settlement to the conflict in Yemen is gaining momentum and has been encouraged by Saudi Arabia's cooperation, Price said.

