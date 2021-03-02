U.S. considering additional steps to promote accountability for Houthi leaders in Yemen

U.S. considering additional steps to promote accountability for Houthi leaders in YemenReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2021 01:34 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 01:30 IST
The United States is considering taking additional steps to promote accountability among the leadership of the Houthis in Yemen, and the conduct of the group's leaders will have to change to make progress on peace, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday.
The United States believes the process to find a negotiated settlement to the conflict in Yemen is gaining momentum and has been encouraged by Saudi Arabia's cooperation, Price said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Yemen's Houthis say attacked Saudi's Jeddah, Abha airports
Yemen's Houthis say they have struck Saudi's Jeddah, Abha airports with drones
Saudi Arabia won't work with foreign firms without regional HQ from 2024
Saudi Arabia will not work with foreign firms without local presence from 2024
International companies without headquarters in Saudi in 2024 can still work with private sector -finmin